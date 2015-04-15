Oracle heiress Megan Ellison paid $5.25 million for a house next door to a mansion she already owns

Just like her father, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, Oscar-nominated producer Megan Ellison is turning out to be quite the real estate mogul.

According to Variety, she recently paid $US5.25 million for a five-bedroom home in the Mount Olympus section of the Hollywood Hills. Strangely enough, the house is right next door to the eight-acre estate that she purchased for $US30 million in 2013.

Also that year, she sold a different collection of three homes above the Sunset Strip for a combined $US46.7 million.

The new home has 5,240 square feet of space and boasts gorgeous city views.

