Oracle heiress Megan Ellison paid $5.25 million for a house next door to a mansion she already owns

Madeline Stone
Megan ellison electra houseFrazer Harrison / Getty Images, The Altman BrothersMegan Ellison, daughter of Larry Ellison.

Just like her father, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, Oscar-nominated producer Megan Ellison is turning out to be quite the real estate mogul.

According to Variety, she recently paid $US5.25 million for a five-bedroom home in the Mount Olympus section of the Hollywood Hills. Strangely enough, the house is right next door to the eight-acre estate that she purchased for $US30 million in 2013.

Also that year, she sold a different collection of three homes above the Sunset Strip for a combined $US46.7 million.

The new home has 5,240 square feet of space and boasts gorgeous city views.

The interior is covered in marble from Italy and Brazil.

Huge glass panels open to a patio.

The kitchen features an island and lots of stainless steel.

And the main living room is spacious and open.

The view out on the hills is equally gorgeous at night.

The home has five bedrooms on two floors.

They each have access to the large back patio.

There are also six bathrooms.

They each have their own unique marbled design.

This sitting room is set up for a game of poker.

A set of stairs leads down from the patio to the pool deck.

That pool deck certainly has a dramatic view.

