Megan Boswell, mum of Tennessee's 2-year-old 'baby Evelyn' has been charged with her murder months after the toddler's remains were found

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Six months after 2-year-old ‘Baby Evelyn’ Boswell was reported missing, her mother has been charged with her murder.

A grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 total charges, including felony murder and child abuse.

The 20-year-old woman had repeatedly lied to investigators about her daughter’s disappearance, police said.

Evelyn’s remains were found in March on the property of a relative of her mother.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police have charged the 20-year-old mother of “Baby Evelyn” Boswell with the Tennessee toddler’s murder.

Megan Boswell had previously been arrested for lying to investigators about her daughter’s disappearance, but on Wednesday she was indicted by a grand jury on 19 charges, including felony murder and child abuse, the local sheriff’s department announced.

Evelyn Boswell, 2, was reported missing in February by a family member but hadn’t been seen since at least December.

Her story captured the nation, with local authorities referring to her as “Baby Evelyn.”

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Web sleuths launched groups on social media groups where details of the investigation are discussed among speculations on what happened to the toddler, spreading internet theories that police said muddled the case.

“As a result of false information given by the defendant. along with misinformation circulating in the community, there has been a lot of confusion in this case,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a press conference. “I want to be clear when I say that after an extensive and thorough investigation, other individuals have been eliminated as suspects and Megan Boswell became the sole suspect in this case.”

In March, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found Evelyn’s remains at a Blountville, Tennessee property owned by a family member Megan Boswell.

Authorities followed up on hundreds of tips related to the case.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Megan Boswell killed Evelyn and disposed of her body,” a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Attorney Brad Sproles, who represents Boswell, told WJHL that he hasn’t been able to talk to her recently because the jail where she is being held on the lying charges has “some Covid issues.”

“So, we’re somewhat limited in our ability to talk to folks up there,” he said. “But I’ve spoken with some of the sheriff’s officers and in the next few days they’re going to try to make arrangements maybe where I can talk with her by video.”

He noted the case that will likely go on for a while. When a WJHL reporter asked whether he was surprised by the indictment, he said, “I’d rather not answer that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.