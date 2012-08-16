WATCH Megadeth's Lead Singer Blames Aurora, Sikh Temple Shootings On Obama

Erin Fuchs

Megadeth’s David Mustaine told concertgoers in Singapore President Obama “staged” the Aurora, Colo. shooting and the massacre at a Sikh temple near Milwaukee as part of a plot to outlaw guns, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Mustaine, who’s notoriously political, previously told the music website Music Radar everybody who supports Obama has their heads “in the sand.” He hopes a Republican ends up in the White House.

Watch the video below for his rant against Obama, courtesy of TMZ: 

