WATCH Megadeth's Lead Singer Blames Aurora, Sikh Temple Shootings On Obama

Megadeth’s David Mustaine told concertgoers in Singapore President Obama “staged” the Aurora, Colo. shooting and the massacre at a Sikh temple near Milwaukee as part of a plot to outlaw guns, TMZ reported Wednesday.



Mustaine, who’s notoriously political, previously told the music website Music Radar everybody who supports Obama has their heads “in the sand.” He hopes a Republican ends up in the White House.

Watch the video below for his rant against Obama, courtesy of TMZ:

DON’T MISS: Here’s The Letter PETA Sent To A Colorado Sheriff Saying The World Would Be Less Violent If James Holmes Was A Vegetarian >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.