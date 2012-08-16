WATCH Megadeth's Lead Singer Blames Aurora, Sikh Temple Shootings On Obama

Megadeth’s David Mustaine told concertgoers in Singapore President Obama “staged” the Aurora, Colo. shooting and the massacre at a Sikh temple near Milwaukee as part of a plot to outlaw guns, TMZ reported Wednesday.
Mustaine, who’s notoriously political, previously told the music website Music Radar everybody who supports Obama has their heads “in the sand.” He hopes a Republican ends up in the White House.
Watch the video below for his rant against Obama, courtesy of TMZ:
DON’T MISS: Here’s The Letter PETA Sent To A Colorado Sheriff Saying The World Would Be Less Violent If James Holmes Was A Vegetarian >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.