Megachurch Pastor Rick Warren Returns To Pulpit Four Months After Son's Suicide

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Nearly four months after his son’s suicide, popular pastor Rick Warren has returned to the pulpit at his Southern California megachurch.



Warren delivered a Saturday afternoon sermon entitled “How To Get Through What You’re Going Through,” intended to be the first in a series, at his Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif.

Warren, dressed in his usual casual black T-shirt, took the stage with wife, Kay Warren, and was greeted with a long standing ovation. As it ended he said to the congregation, “Have I told you lately that I love you?”

It’s the first sermon Warren has given since the April 5 death of 27-year-old son Matthew Warren, who shot and killed himself in what the pastor called “a momentary wave of despair.”

