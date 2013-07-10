A Double-Decker Bus Got Stuck Under A Manhattan Overpass This Morning

Alex Davies

A double-decker Megabus snarled traffic in Manhattan during rush hour this morning after getting wedged under an overpass on the ramp to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The bus, travelling from Pittsburgh, was stuck near the Lincoln Tunnel. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and the driver was issued a ticket. The closed bus lane yielded inbound delays of up to 45 minutes, according to NBC.

Business Insider’s Liz O’Connor witnessed the aftermath of the accident:

And @SheenaJeana posted a photo of the wedged bus to Twitter:

Last month, the federal Department of Transportation shut down Megabus competitor Lucky Star for a variety of violations, dubbing the service an imminent safety hazard.

