This American mega robot was built to fight another giant robot from Japan

If you grew up on sugary cereal and Sunday morning cartoons, at some point you probably watched a cartoon featuring giant robots that battle to the death. The founders of MegaBots, Gui Cavalcanti and Matt Oehrlein had that same dream, which lead them to create the first mech robot built in America. However, they weren’t the first group to built a giant fighting robot, a team from Japan called Suidobashi Heavy Industry created their bot, the Kuratas first.

MegaBots is currently in the process of building their next robot, the Mk. III. The team is filming the build and is documenting it on their YouTube channel. Once the Mk. III is complete, the teams from America and Japan are expected to compete in the world’s first ever giant mech robot battle.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.