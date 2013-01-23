Your First Look At Kim Dotcom's Newest File-Sharing Site, Mega

Photo: Mega
Over the weekend, Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom revealed his newest file-sharing site, Mega.Mega debuted exactly one year after New Zealand authorities arrested Dotcom on charges of racketeering, copyright infringement, and money laundering in connection to a similar service called Megaupload. Megaupload was shut down.
Mega is very similar to Dropbox, letting you upload files to an online locker and download them again later.
Mega users start off with 50 GB of free cloud storage and have the option to purchase more.
The goal of Mega is to be safer and more secure than Megaupload was before it shut down. However, Andy Greenberg of Forbes did some digging and found that might be the case:
But the security community knows that the boldest claims about new encryption technology demand the most scrutiny. And some crypto researchers are already punching holes in the secure lining of Mega’s cloud.
“It’s a nice website, but when it comes to cryptography they seem to have no experience,” says Nadim Kobeissi, a 22-year old cryptographer and creator of the secure chat software Cryptocat, who began poring over the public portions Mega’s code as soon as it debuted over the weekend. “Quite frankly it felt like I had coded this in 2011 while drunk.”
Because of the huge demand and coverage surrounding Mega this weekend, it’s pretty difficult to get access right now.
It took a few tries, but we were finally able to create an account. Our first impression of Mega is pretty lukewarm. We don’t see it as something we can’t live without, but we’re still optimistic that more features are on the way that can make Mega a viable competitor to Dropbox and other file-storage services.
Here's a sample of the Terms of Service, again we strongly suggest you read this just to know what you're getting into.
After you register you'll see this page, which informs you to check your e-mail to confirm your account.
After you sign up you'll need to confirm your e-mail address. An email should hit your inbox almost instantly. Click the link in the e-mail and you'll be taken back to Mega.
The confirmation e-mail brings you to a confirmation page where you need to enter your e-mail address and password.
If your friends have signed up for the service too, you can add them as a contact using their e-mail address.
Once your upload is complete, your file will show up in your cloud inbox and you can share it with others for easy collaboration. Clicking the chain icon at the far right will give you a URL to share.
This is the screen that shows up when you share something. Mega says it has gone through great lengths to maintain the confidentiality and security of the custom keys it generates.
You can access information about your account inside the drop-down menu. This displays how much storage space you've used, what type of plan you have, and how you can tweak your transfer settings.
Besides the 50 GB free plan, users have the option to select from three Pro plans. Pro I gets you 500 GB of storage and 1TB of bandwidth for about $13.29 per month. The Pro II is 2 TB of storage and 4 TB of bandwidth for $26.59 per month. The final plan, the Pro III, gets you 4 TB of storage and 8 TB of bandwidth for $39.87 per month.
Overall we weren't blown away by Mega or its features but time will tell if this will actually become a cloud storage powerhouse or just another file storage service.
