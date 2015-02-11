The world's biggest indoor bike park just opened 10 stories below ground in Louisville -- and it looks spectacular

Forget horse racing and bourbon distilleries. Next time you go to Louisville, bring your bicycle and head underground to the world’s largest indoor bike park, which officially opened Monday.
The Mega Underground Bike Park is located in an old limestone mine 100 feet below ground. It’s the latest addition to Louisville’s Mega Cavern, a massive entertainment complex where you can ride zip lines, swing from aerial ropes, and take historic tram rides, in addition to partaking in other activities.
There’s over 320,000 square feet of space, 45 trails, jump lines, pump tracks, dual slalom, BMC, cross country, and singletrack, and it’s 60 degrees year-round. Eventually there will be a bike rental. A four-hour pass is $US24 and helmets are required.
(video provider='youtube' id='2LGkZvL3_Ns' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='GF_WQ0eC9Bg' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='bywQ7lwdD04' size='xlarge' align='center')
