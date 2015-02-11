The world's biggest indoor bike park just opened 10 stories below ground in Louisville -- and it looks spectacular

Forget horse racing and bourbon distilleries. Next time you go to Louisville, bring your bicycle and head underground to the world’s largest indoor bike park, which officially opened Monday.

The Mega Underground Bike Park is located in an old limestone mine 100 feet below ground. It’s the latest addition to Louisville’s Mega Cavern, a massive entertainment complex where you can ride zip lines, swing from aerial ropes, and take historic tram rides, in addition to partaking in other activities.

There’s over 320,000 square feet of space, 45 trails, jump lines, pump tracks, dual slalom, BMC, cross country, and singletrack, and it’s 60 degrees year-round. Eventually there will be a bike rental. A four-hour pass is $US24 and helmets are required.

The owners said they had to cover 320,000 square feet of floor with dirt. This is what the jumps looked like early on. This photos shows about 5% of the bike park. A worker smooths out one of the many berms. This was one of the last structures to be built. A long view of the park. Those turns look so inviting. Green means go for beginners and anyone new to biking off-road. Blue circles indicate intermediate trails. Black triangles indicate advanced obstacles like wooden structures and jumps. A view from the 'launch pad' during the construction phase. A couple of BMXers tested out the jumps. The park is not just for BMXers and mountain bikers -- cyclocross riders are welcome too. Listen to the owner describe the history of the cavern and the park. (video provider='youtube' id='2LGkZvL3_Ns' size='xlarge' align='center') Check out this cool video of riders hitting big air. (video provider='youtube' id='GF_WQ0eC9Bg' size='xlarge' align='center') Here's another showing riders shredding the jumps. (video provider='youtube' id='bywQ7lwdD04' size='xlarge' align='center') For BMXers, it's all about big air. More information is available on the park's website at LouisvilleMegaCavern.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.