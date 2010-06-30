Mega Profit Tax Makes It Even Worse To Drill In Russia

Russia kept revenue high during the recession through windfall profits from the world’s second largest oil industry. Now the Kremlin will increase taxes beyond its already-high take of nearly 80%.



The announced but unspecified new tax will apply to excess profits from several selected fields for a trial before going nationwide, according to Moscow Times. Fearful of the new tax, Russian oil companies are already postponing investments:

Without full clarity on taxation, state-run Rosneft cannot decide on its investment in remote fields in East Siberia, vice president Peter O’Brien said. Rosneft has said it could invest up to $1 billion in roads, pipelines and power lines in the area.

“We can produce oil at lower costs than in some other areas of the world, but for some of that — we can’t make the investment decision yet,” O’Brien said.

Russia was already a hostile environment for foreign oil companies, with BP losing money on a disastrous joint-venture and BP getting into an ugly feud with oligarchs. Naturally, this will encourage drilling in the comparatively cheap Gulf of Mexico.

But with major oil reserves and the world’s largest gas reserves, Medvedev can dive head first into a petro-state future.

Don’t miss: The 15 Oil And Gas Pipelines That Are Changing The World Strategic Map

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.