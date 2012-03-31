At Least One Ticket Matched The Mega Millions Winning Numbers

Photo: Flickr / Montage Communications

At least one ticket matched last night’s Mega Millions winning numbers: 2, 4, 23, 28, 38, 46 and Mega Ball 23.That ticket, according to Lottery officials, was purchased at a 7-11 in Baltimore County, Maryland, The Baltimore Sun reports.



It’s still not clear if the Maryland ticket holder will have to split the record-breaking $640 million jackpot.

“There are definitely a few winners from other states as well,” Maryland lottery spokeswoman Erica Palmisano told the Sun.

