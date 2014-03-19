Your Odds Of Winning The Mega Millions Twice Are Better Than Your Odds Of Winning $US1 Billion With A Perfect Bracket

The odds of winning Warren Buffett’s $US1 billion perfect bracket challenge are almost incomprehensibly small.

Even if you assume all of the 1-seeds beat the 16-seeds in Round One, your chances of picking a perfect bracket are about 1 in 576 quadrillion.

To be exact, it’s 1 in 576,460,752,303,423,488.

That’s not only smaller than your odds of winning the lottery, it’s smaller than your odds of winning the lottery twice.

Depending on the jackpot size, it’s easier to make $US1 billion by winning the Mega Millions two times than by winning Buffett’s bracket challenge.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 259 million.

Therefore, the odds of winning the Mega Millions twice are 1 in 14.9 quadrillion (1 in 14,907,351,000,000,000, exactly).

Those are long odds, but it’s actually WAY better than your chances of picking a perfect bracket.

You’re 38 times more likely to win the Mega Millions twice than to win $US1 billion from Buffett.

Consequently, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $US400 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.