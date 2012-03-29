UPDATE: THIS FRIDAY'S MEGA-MILLIONS JACKPOT IS UP TO HALF A BILLION DOLLARS

Photo: Robert S. Donovan

UPDATE:



According to NBC’s Ryan Ruggiero, the jackpot has grown to $500 million… half a billion dollars!

According to Wikipedia, this is now the largest jackpot in American history.

ORIGINAL POST: Nobody won the Mega-Millions lottery last night, with a potential jackpot of $365 million.

So this Friday’s is going to be enormous.

ABC News:

The lack of winner on Tuesday night’s drawing means the estimated jackpot will grow to an estimated $476 million for a drawing Friday, according to the official Mega Millions website. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EDT and Tuesday night’s drawing took place in Atlanta, Ga.

Since the odds of hitting the winning ticket are 1-in-176 million, you pretty much kind of have to play, no?

(Via @dashb0t)

