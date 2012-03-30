7 Things You Could Do If You Win Tomorrow's Mega Millions Jackpot

Photo: TheLonelyIsland

Unless you’ve been living under a rock with no cell service the past few days, you know this week’s mega millions jackpot is the largest in history–$500 million. Whether you’d take the lump sum or parse your winnings out over your lifetime, staring down a chunk of change that large would intimidate just about anyone.



Good thing the International Business Times‘ Dave Smith has figured out 50 amazing ways to invest your winnings. We’ve picked out a few of our favourites below:

Post bail for Anna Gristina, Manhattan’s “madam.” Buy 952,000 new iPads. Donate $475,999,999 to Planned Parenthood, and $1 to Susan G. Komen. Buy a yacht, then burn it down and buy a new one. Pay actors to re-enact the Civil War on your front lawn. Take a trip to space. Have kids, support them, send them to college, all that boring responsible stuff.

