Mega Merger Between US Airways And United Airlines Reportedly In The Works

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of US Airways and the parent of United Airlines rose in after-hours trading after The New York Times reported that the carriers are in merger talks.



The newspaper’s DealBook blog cites people briefed on the discussions. Those people said no transaction is expected to be announced for at least several weeks, and that talks could still collapse.

Spokespersons for both airlines say they don’t comment on rumours.

Shares of United parent UAL Corp. rose $1.57, or 8.3 per cent, to $20.52 in late trading. US Airways Group Inc. rose $1.78, or 26.1 per cent, to $8.60.

The CEOs of both airlines have been outspoken about their willingness to be involved in some type of merger.

