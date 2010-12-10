Mega-Fund Andreessen Horowitz Is Looking For $100 Million Deals

Marc Andreessen, founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which now has over a billion dollars under management, just gave an interview to PEHub’s Connie Loizos. Andreessen says with their new $650 million fund they’ve expanded their investment range from $50,000 to $50 million to from $10,000 to $100 million.



Andreessen Horowitz wants to become a Silicon Valley institution, and it is already a well-oiled machine. Andreessen explains how they have a process for lower level people to research and rate companies before the deals are brought up to the three General Partners of the fund.

So Andreessen Horowitz is looking for big deals. They previously invested $50 million in Skype at a $2.5 billion valuation, which has since filed to go public, and have been buying Facebook shares on the secondary market (presumably at a higher valuation than DST, which got $6 to $8 billion).

The rest of the interview is worth reading, although it’s mostly Andreessen hyping his companies.

