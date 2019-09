It’s gotten pretty ridiculous.



Via Doug Short, the US recovery now clearly doesn’t look anything like the long bear markets in the past or the Nikkei. Granted, there’s still time for a really sharp fall, but at this point it doesn’t look like the historical pattern is holding true.

Photo: Doug Short

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.