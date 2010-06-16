Meg Whitman's California Opponent Pounces On "Shoving Incident"

As expected, Meg Whitman’s California gubernatorial opponent has jumped all over the news that she “shoved” an employee in anger and then paid $200,000 to make the incident go away (or, rather, eBay paid $200,000 to make the incident go away).



And this incident is certainly fair game. California voters have the right to understand what really happened. Given that the incident occurred during a routine interview-prep session, Californians also have a right to ask whether their potential governor is likely to snap in what are sure to be far-more-pressure-filled situations while she is leading the state.

So we’re not surprised that the opposition has already released the video below. But given the material the Democrats had to work with, the attack seems pretty lame.

Watch the video here >

