Meg Whitman To Testify As eBay/Craigslist Trial Kicks Off In Delaware

It’s always a discussion when to bring in the star power at trial — do you start with a bang or go out with one?



eBay chose the former and has tapped Meg Whitman, its former CEO and current California gubernatorial candidate, to testify first in its trial against Craigslist. The trial is scheduled to begin today.

Bloomberg has the full report here.

Unfortunately for spectators, the case does not involve anything exciting about the two companies’ product sales or offerings.

Instead, it’s about whether or not Craigslist owners Craig Newmark and James Buckmaster, by changing Craigslist’s stock structure, improperly diluted eBay’s minority stake in Craigslist to less than 25%, eliminating Ebay’s right to elect a board member.

The trial is in chauncery court in Delaware. Craigslist has sued eBay in California state court, alleging eBay wrongly used contacts obtained through their dealings with Craigslist to start the U.S. version of competing site Kijiji.com.

