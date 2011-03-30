Meg Whitman To Join Kleiner Perkins

Photo: AP

Former eBay CEO and California gubenatorial candidate Meg Whitman is joining storied venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins to help it “scope investments and coach startups,” Fortune reports.These days, Kleiner is making more later stage bets on mature startups that could soon go public.



Whitman, who lead public company eBay for 10 years, will probably be a pretty helpful advisor to CEOs about to take the IPO step.

Kleiner brought former Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker on as a partner last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.