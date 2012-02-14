Meg Whitman Makes HP Execs Give Up Cushy Offices To Work In Cubicles

Whitman works in a cubicle just like the rank and file

Photo: AP and Flickr/ste3ve

In her attempt to remake HP back into its former egalitarian self, Meg Whitman has stolen a page from Mark Zuckerberg.Whitman has moved all the HP top brass — including herself — out of their cushy offices and into cubicles, reports CRN. While there are no public photographs of the new digs, a source told us these work spaces are your average, innocuous cubes.



“You can see the teamwork already,” Whitman said of HP’s new office plan to CRN’s Kevin McLaughlin. “The conversations over the cubicle are the ones that really matter.”

While she was at it, Whitman also took down the barbed-wire fence that used to separate the executive parking lot from the HP employee parking lot. (Seriously!)

It’s all part of an effort to restore confidence that HP is returning to its founders’ open-door policies. That attitude of old is still called “The HP Way.” The company’s CEO struggles over the past few years lead many employees to complain that HP had lost its Way.

The office plan is so NOT something you would imagine a member of 1% to do. But maybe that’s changing. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg famously sits at a cubicle, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.