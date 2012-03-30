Meg Whitman Is Winning Over HP Employees

Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

Meg Whitman’s popularity at HP is on the rise.She just landed on Forbes list of America’s favourite Bosses, based on approval ratings on Glassdoor. Her approval rating is 81% … which is light years higher than the CEO before, Leo Apotheker, who had an abysmal 67% approval rating.



Granted, this is hardly a scientific study. HP has some 325,000 employees and the Glassdoor rating is based on 163 of them.

Whitman landed on the list by the skin of her teeth, too. The other tech CEOs enjoyed a higher rating, especially Apple’s new CEO Tim Cook. He took the No. 1 spot with a 97% approval rating.

Forbes named 25 bosses overall. Other tech CEOs on the list include:

Qualcomm’s Paul Jacobs at 95%

Larry Page, at 94%

Intel’s Paul Otellini, at 93%

Accenture’s Pierre Nanterme, at 91%

VMware Paul Maritz at 90%

EMC’s Joe Tucci, at 86%

Sprint Nextel’s Dan Hesse, at 85%

Oracle’s Larry Ellison, at 81%

