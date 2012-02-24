Meg Whitman Is Already Hyping Up HP's Windows 8 Tablet

Photo: AP

HP plans to ship a Windows 8 tablet by year’s end, Meg Whitman said today.She’s not worried about competing with the iPad because she doesn’t think HP’s next tablet will really compete.



“The iPad is terrific; I have one. I use it to read books or watch TV but I don’t use it to really get work done,” Meg Whitman said during an on-stage chat at a small gathering in Silicon Valley hosted by the Wall Street Journal, reports AFP News.

So HP’s Windows 8 tablet will be geared toward workers. After the whole WebOS disaster, this next tablet will be aimed at security and productivity, she confirmed. Whitman had previously hinted at its business tablet plans earlier this month.

Whitman’s idea about the iPad doesn’t really match reality. Apple is expected to sell $19 billion of Macs and iPads to enterprises in 2012 and 91% of professional people who bought their own iPads are using it for work, a survey of 212 of them by IDG Connect found.

But when adding Windows to the mix, which also means Microsoft’s next version of Office, the company could be onto something good.

HP’s work tablet isn’t a particularly new idea. Cisco has its Cius, but it is an Android device which it doesn’t sell to consumers at all.

The pricey Cius is billed more like an IP phone handset replacement than a stand-alone work tool. It is typically bundled with a docking station with a telephone handset and Cisco’s videoconferencing and collaboration software. It also allows enterprise IT to lock the device so that users can only download approved apps from a company’s private app store, too.

If HP can create a device that straddles the iPad and the Cius, and uses all the management and security tools Microsoft provides for Windows, it could have a winner.

