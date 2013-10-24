Meg Whitman: HP Will Have A 3D Printer In 2014

HP CEO Meg Whitman told attendees at a tech conference in Bangkok that HP is working on a 3D printer and will be showing it off by mid-2014, reports

The Register’s Simon Sharwood.

“3D printing is in its infancy” she said on Wednesday. “It’s a big opportunity and we are all over it. We will have something by the middle of next year.”

HP Labs is already working on 3D printers, trying to produce a variant that costs less and works faster than today’s models, she said. “To print a bottle can take eight to 10 hours. That’s all very interesting, but it is like watching ice melt,” she said.

