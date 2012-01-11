Meg Whitman Hires A Trusted Friend To Be HP's Top PR Flack

Henry Gomez

Photo: Flickr/PhilWolf

The PR man who had Meg Whitman’s back at eBay and when she ran for governor is again by her side. HP has hired Henry Gomez to be EVP and Chief Communications Officer.The two were so close that employees at eBay gave them the nickname “Menry,” All ThingD reports.



HP is in desperate need of some good PR these days. It is working to remake its image after the disastrous dismissal of its past three CEOs, the failure of its TouchPad tablet after spending $1.2 billion to acquire Palm and a long list of other problems.

Gomez will become a member of HP’s executive council, reporting directly to Whitman, HP says.

