Photo: AP

It was a great evening in the California primaries for tech moguls Meg Whitman and Carly Fiorina. Meg (R) won her governor primary and will be going up against Jerry Brown (D). Carly (R) won her Senate primary and will be taking on incumbent Barbara Boxer (D).



Early results from the NYT:

Photo: NYT

Photo: NYT

Photo: NYT

