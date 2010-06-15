Meg Whitman Shoves An Employee, Pays A $200,000 Settlement (Allegedly)

Photo: AP

Former eBay CEO and current California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman paid a ~$200,000 settlement to an eBay employee she allegedly once shoved named Young Mi Kim.Here’s the blow-by-blow from the June 7, 2007 incident, as reported in the New York Times this morning:



Ms. Kim was briefing Ms. Whitman for [an] interview that morning by writing talking points on the whiteboard in Ms. Whitman’s personal conference room at eBay’s headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

Ms. Whitman became angry with Ms. Kim before the interview, partly because Ms. Whitman felt unprepared for the conversation with Reuters.

Ms. Kim later told at least one colleague that Ms. Whitman used an expletive and shoved her. Ms. Whitman said that she had physically guided Ms. Kim out of the conference room.

Young Mi Kim quit eBay for a couple months, but after some professional mediation (and a settlement sources tell the Times was “around $200,000”) Young came back to the company and continues to work there to this day.

She’s still a loyal spokeswoman, good with a quote. Here’s what Young told the Times:

“Yes, we had an unfortunate incident, but we resolved it in a way that speaks well for her and for eBay, and ultimately, I came back to the company, which is not something I had to do.”

Perhaps panicking at the news, Young deleted her professional profile from LinkedIn. But there’s still a Google cache:

Photo: LinkedIN

Photo: LinkedIN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.