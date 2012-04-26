For $11.4 Million, You Can Buy Meg Ryan's Gorgeous Hacienda In Bel Air

Photo: Realtor.com

Meg Ryan has listed her Bel Air property yet again. She’s tried before to sell, but failed. So now she’s trying again.The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is now on sale for $11.4 million, according to Realtor.com.



That price tag is about $3 million less than it was the last time she had it on the market.

For a while, Diane Keaton stayed in the home, renting it at $40,000-a-month. But that arrangement seems to be over and the house is back up for grabs.

