For $11.4 Million, You Can Buy Meg Ryan's Gorgeous Hacienda In Bel Air

Meredith Galante
Photo: Realtor.com

Meg Ryan has listed her Bel Air property yet again. She’s tried before to sell, but failed. So now she’s trying again.The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is now on sale for $11.4 million, according to Realtor.com.

That price tag is about $3 million less than it was the last time she had it on the market.

For a while, Diane Keaton stayed in the home, renting it at $40,000-a-month. But that arrangement seems to be over and the house is back up for grabs.

Welcome to 755 Stradella Road in Los Angeles.

The home is a 6,877-square-foot Spanish-styled estate.

The house was built in 1931.

There are custom hardwood floors and vaulted archways.

The gourmet kitchen could be used to prepare a feast.

The breakfast nook has a great view in the morning.

The house has stenciled and painted wood ceilings.

The dark ceilings make a bold design statement.

The listing says there are swimming pool(s). As in more than one.

Besides the pools, there is an ocean view.

Celebrities Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford live nearby.

The house sits on a high three-fourths of an acre of land.

There's a lovely covered patio.

Imagine living like a celebrity in this cabana.

Love the idea of living where a celebrity did?

