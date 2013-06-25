Why Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman Doesn't Use A Desk

For most office employees the desk is the centre of their work world.



While over the past few years, some people have started shifting over to a standing desk versus a sitting desk, a select few have opted to ditch their desks all together. Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman is one.

Heiferman doesn’t have a desk or a traditional private office. He works on his laptop or iPad in any available spot in the Meetup headquarters – a temporarily empty seat of another employee, or in the lounge area. He also spends a lot of time in meetings.

The one challenge about forgoing a desk is receiving any mail or messages, Heiferman’s team says. At one point, the staff arranged to have a cart for his mail that would follow him around the office, but that didn’t last.

Watch the 30 second clip below where Heiferman explains why he abandoned the desk concept altogether:

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

