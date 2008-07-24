Meetup Lands Union Square Ventures Money

New York’s most visible venture capital firm is investing in one of New York’s most visible startups: Union Square Ventures says it’s put an unspecified amount into Scott Heiferman’s (SA 100 #5) Meetup, which it dubs “the original ‘Web Meets World’ company.”



Why? On USV’s blog, partner Brad Burnham (SA 100 #27) paints his view of the future of the Web:

Two things will need to happen if the recent pace of innovation on the web is going to be sustained over the next few years. The next generation of services will need to have an impact on the real world and the real economy, not just an attention economy driven by self expression and discovery online. These new services will also need to reach real people, many of who use few if any web services today.

Meetup certainly reaches a lot of people, many of whom are presumably “real” — the company says 1.7 million people RSVP for more than 100,000 monthly meetups in more than 3,500 cities.

“We have been wanting to invest in Meetup for years but we never could find the right entry point that worked for us and the company and its founders,” adds USV’s Fred Wilson (SA 100 #3).

