Meetup cofounder and CEO Scott Heiferman has a nice column in today’s New York Times, as part of its “The Boss” feature.
It describes how he got his start in New York — first, working for Sony in New Jersey, then as founder of i-traffic, an online ad agency. And it has two bits of news that may be interesting to the New York tech community:
- Meetup had its first profitable month in July. (Most of the company’s revenue comes from monthly fees that meetup organisers pay.)
- Scott, who got married last year, hopes to move away from New York in a few years to a developing country, perhaps in Africa. There, he says, his wife can “continue her human-rights work while I will help expand Meetup’s operations around the world.”
Read the whole thing at the New York Times >
Photo: Marco Arment via Flickr
