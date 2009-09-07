Meetup cofounder and CEO Scott Heiferman has a nice column in today’s New York Times, as part of its “The Boss” feature.



It describes how he got his start in New York — first, working for Sony in New Jersey, then as founder of i-traffic, an online ad agency. And it has two bits of news that may be interesting to the New York tech community:

Meetup had its first profitable month in July. (Most of the company’s revenue comes from monthly fees that meetup organisers pay.)

Scott, who got married last year, hopes to move away from New York in a few years to a developing country, perhaps in Africa. There, he says, his wife can “continue her human-rights work while I will help expand Meetup’s operations around the world.”

Photo: Marco Arment via Flickr

