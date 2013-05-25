Meetup Founder Scott Heiferman: Have Patience And Guts To See Your Startup Through

See more Small Business, Big Ideas >>

About four years after it launched, Meetup decided to charge for its services, which allow users with common interests to organise face-to-face meetings offline.

Immediately, the startup lost some 95% of its activity.

CEO Scott Heiferman says that startups need to implement such risky strategies to elevate their products, and to see what the real demand for such services is.

Despite the initial backlash, Meetup went on to attract close to 14 million members who organise about 400,000 meetings a month in 196 countries.

Watch below Heiferman talk about the dangers of layering too many features onto a product and losing focus, and how entrepreneurs should give their companies enough time to evolve and adapt rather than throwing in the towel at the first sign of trouble.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.