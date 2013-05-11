MEETUP FOUNDER: I Want To Punch Anyone Wearing Google Glass In The Face

As Google Glass begins to slowly make its way out of Google’s top secret R&D labs and into the hands of Googlers, outside app developers, the press, and even some lucky members of the general public, it is, of course, eliciting many charged reactions.



Some people love it, others hate it, and a bunch of reporters at Business Insider were a bit confused by it.

But Scott Heiferman, co-founder and CEO of Meetup, has a much stronger reaction to Google’s newest gadget.

Meetup takes interactions offline and creates communities in the real world, which explains why Heiferman is not too excited about yet another gadget that keeps you in the virtual world.

Back in 2010 when Apple’s iPad was just released, he gained some notoriety when he smashed a brand new tablet onstage at a Meetup event.

Watch below his take on Google Glass and its owners.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

