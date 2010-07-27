Scott Heiferman: I Sold My Company For Millions And Then Worked At McDonald's

After selling I-Traffic at the peak of the Internet boom in 1999, Scott Heiferman went straight back to work, but totally switched careers.



“I was spending way too much time with investment bankers and lawyers and accountants and all the Internet stuff was ephemeral,” says Heiferman.

He decided to work the counter at a McDonald’s. The Meetup co-founder and CEO says, “I felt like I just needed to get a real job and interact with real people.”

