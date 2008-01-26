MeetUp + AmEx = Seth Godin

Want to hear marketing guru (and SA100 member) Seth Godin speak? Try buttering up your favourite Meetup employee: Seth’s appearing at an event the company is putting on with Amex this afternoon. No connections? Then you’re out of luck — unlike most Meetups, this is a closed, invitation-only event.

It also marks a new direction for Meetup: Matching sponsors with its get-togethers, which is what the company hired Google vet Dominic Preuss to start doing last fall. In this case, Amex is launching a one-year sponsorship of small business/entrepreneur Meetups, and has flown in a couple dozen Meetup organisers for a one-day conference to kick it off.

