MeetMoi's Mobile Dating Service Seduces LA TV

Henry Blodget
Meetmoi

LA’s local ABC affiliate loves MeetMoi, Andrew Weinrich’s mobile flirting service.  It sounded creepy to us at first–text in your location and browse photos of nearby lonely-hearts–but Andrew assures us (and LA’s ABC.com) that it’s all perfectly anonymous.  If nothing else, sounds like the killer app for business travellers.

Meanwhile, Match.com’s “mobile dating” service is just a regurgitated version of the PC service.  Perhaps an IAC-MeetMoi marriage can be arranged.

