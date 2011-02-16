How Hot Is Zynga? Hot Enough To Get This Guy To Ditch His Fiancee For 6 Months

Photo: NewsDay

Zynga has a new director of corporate communications: Adam Isserlis, formerly the director of Digital Media at Rubenstein.On his blog, Isserlis says he’ll be leaving his fiancee behind in New York for six months as he learns the Zynga ropes. (He’ll be back to stay at the New York City office in September.)



He will work with Dani Dudeck to set strategy for all PR issues on new and existing games, policy, advertising, and technology.

