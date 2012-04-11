MEET YUJA WANG: The Pianist Whose Skimpy Outfits Are As Closely Watched As Her Concertos

Photo: AP

Yuja Wang is the 25-year-old Chinese pianist revamping the classical music scene with her tight, short, colourful dresses.When Wang played the Hollywood Bowl in August in a skimpy coral-coloured dress, the performer’s appearance stirred debate on blogs and in newspapers—with some going so far as to say “My poor eyes did not need to see the things they saw.”



“They were paying attention to this rather than the music,” Wang told the New York Times last week. “Which makes sense, as L.A. is kind of superficial and more visual. But they have rules about what classical musicians should be wearing, which I think is stupid.”

Criticism hasn’t stopped Wang from wearing her revealing dresses while performing; instead, she says “I can wear long and black too. I like being versatile … I wanted to do the shock value.”

