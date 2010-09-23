Meet Your New "American Idol" Judges: Steven Tyler And Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez.

Photo: AP

The rumours were true: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez are the new “American Idol” judges, replacing Simon Cowell and Ellen DeGeneres.Fox announced they would be joining the massively popular pop music talent show in a press conference this morning. Randy Jackson will return as the third judge to complete the lineup.



Via The Wall Street Journal’s Speakeasy blog, here are some quotes from the press conference, which was live-streamed via webcast (we missed it, unfortunately):

“I’m calling ‘Idol’ season 10 the remix, baby,” Jackson said.

Tyler said “I want to bring some rock to this rollercoaster.”

After she was introduced, Lopez said “I’m looking for the next Michael Jackson.”

Cute. But the question now is whether Tyler and Lopez can bring “Idol’s” ratings back up. What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.