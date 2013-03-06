Meet YEC’s Amy Jo Martin Founder of Digital Royalty on #StartupLab

Not everyone can say that they coached Shaq himself on how to use Twitter — but Amy Jo Martin, founder of Digital Royalty (and this week’s live chat host – RSVP here) can.



Amy Jo’s meteoric rise from “renegade” to social media royalty started during her tenure as the director of digital marketing for the Phoenix Suns. She quickly saw that there was MASSIVE potential in social media — potential going largely untapped by the NBA at large.

“It started with experimentation, and those experiments led to best practices,” she told Mashable last year.

With her help, in 2008, Shaquille O’Neal became one of the first major celebrities on Twitter — but it wasn’t easy convincing the rest of the sports world (or the other Phoenix Suns) to follow suit.

Despite that early resistance, Amy Jo pushed through the “no’s” and the “innovation allergies” that surrounded her — earning her the “Renegade” nickname, and inspiring her to found her own business in 2009 in order to provide customised social strategy and tactical training to big-name clients everywhere.

Today, Amy Jo’s got close to 1.3 million Twitter followers of her own, and travels the world speaking and coaching others. Her clients include Shaquille O’Neal, FOX Sports, SELF, Chicago White Sox, UFC, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Los Angeles Kings, Jabbawockeez, Doubletree by Hilton and even Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos.com — not too shabby, eh?

She’s also New York Times best selling author for the 2012 book Renegades Write the Rules and a regular contributor to Harvard Business Review and Sports Business Journal — not to mention a prolific blogger and commentator (check out her latest here).

