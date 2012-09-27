Meet Yahoo's New $18 Million, Kite-Surfing CFO

We’re still getting to know Ken Goldman, Marissa Mayer’s choice for Yahoo CFO.



As CFO of Siebel, Goldman established a reputation for being rational cost-cutter.

Then he went to Fortinet, where “investors [had] a relatively high regard for him,” according to analyst Erik Suppiger.

Yesterday, we learned that she’ll be paying him $18 million or so.

Today, at about the 1:55 mark of this video, we learn that Goldman likes to go to Hawaii for kite-surfing trips.

Sometimes, a rational cost-cutting CFO needs to go where the wind takes him.

Anyway, skip to that part for a glimpse at his personality.



