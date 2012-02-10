Meet Wall Street's Hottest Power Couples

Sure, Wall Streeters spend more time in their offices than anywhere else.
But they must have a little block of time to find love.
And, more often than not, they inter-date on the Street.
In honour of Valentine’s Day, we’ve found the financial industry’s biggest power couples.
From hedge funders to a New York City mayor, these twosomes run the gamut of successful financiers.
Katya Wachtel contributed to this post.
Bloomberg, the wealthiest man in the city, is also the mayor. He graduated from Harvard with an MBA and went on to found the predecessor of financial news network, Bloomberg. Bloomberg now owns about 85 per cent of his namesake company.
Taylor earned her MBA from Columbia and began her finance career at Smith Barney. She then went on to become the CFO of Long Island Power Authority, and eventually became New York State's Superintendent of Banks.
Hedge fund power couple Kelly Granat, a managing director at Lone Pine Capital and Harvard MBA, and Susan Boland, a senior marketing exec whose clients include Citi and Marriott.
They bought Richard Gere's 1.2 acre Hamptons home for $5.9 million back in '09. The property is called Too Many Maples as it has several large maple trees throughout. They also purchased a $2.8 million pad on Fifth Avenue last November.
Bacon is the chairman and principal investment manager of Moore Capital Management. In August, he and other prominent hedge funders were rumoured to have partied with GOP presidential hopeful Mitt Romney.
Sacconaghi earned a Master's degree in International Relations from Cambridge University. She previously worked at Sotheby's and currently works as an art consultant in New York.
Before working at Barron's, Cheryl reported for Investment Dealers Digest. She now works as a freelance journalist and Columbia Business School adjunct professor.
David made the move from investment banking to the hedge-fund world in 1996 when he started Greenlight.
The company's name came from Cheryl.
Einhorn was in talks to buy a minority share in the New York Mets, but the team announced in October that the deal fell through.
Andrea Mae Scribner and Ahsim Raza Khan had two wedding ceremonies: one in Rhode Island and another in the Cayman Islands. She trades corporate bonds and credit derivatives at Morgan Stanley, and he traded commercial mortgage-backed securities for the bank, before moving to Howard Brevan Asset Management.
She has two undergraduate degrees from Penn (one in international relations and one in economics). She earned her M.B.A. from NYU. He also has two bachelors degrees from Penn (one in economics and one in engineering) and a master's in systems engineering, also from the Ivy League school.
Bartiromo is a television financial journalist. She was the first person to report from the floor of the NYSE in 1995. In November, she went head-to-head with presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich over media coverage of Occupy Wall Street.
Steinberg works in the mutual fund trade and, in the summer of 2011, was hoping to revolutionise the industry. He founded and runs WisdomTree Investments.
The pair married in 1999 at the home of the groom's father and stepmother in Quogue, N.Y.
She is a superstar. She's been at Goldman Sachs since 1998. She works for the firm's Securities Division and Investment Banking Division in the Americas. Previously, she headed up the Global Special Situations Strategies Group, Mortgage Strategies Group, and the Foreign Exchange Sales Strategies Group. She was made partner in 2004, and previously worked for Lehman Brothers.
She has PhD in Mathematics from Princeton, an MSc in Mathematics from Oxford and a BS in Mathematics from the University of Chicago.
He has a PhD in Physics, was made a Managing Director in 2009 and leads a team of research quants and strategists. He donated to Obama's campaign.
Donald Trump's fashionista daughter has followed in her father's footsteps, joining The Donald as a judge on The Apprentice.
She now works as Executive VP of Development & Acquisitions at The Trump organisation. She joined the company in 2005 and in 2007, she founded the Trump Hotel Collection.
Kushner, who wed Trump in a lavish ceremony in 2009, purchased the New York Observer in 2006. His father, Charles Kushner, was a successful real estate magnate who made waves in 2005 when he was sentenced to two years in federal prison on a variety of charges.
She's Highbridge's senior VP of marketing (and used to work for Argonaut Management); he's a partner and senior analyst at Tiger Veda Management (a Tiger cub) and was previously an analyst at Goldman Sachs.
The couple were married at Lake Como and their wedding was featured in Martha Stewart Weddings. Guests arrived at the villa where the ceremony was held by boat! And there was a fireworks display over the lake afterward.
Erin Burnett premiered her CNN show Erin Burnett OutFront in September, 2011. The show, which has received uneven ratings, caused a whirlwind of controversy when she mocked the Occupy Wall Street protestors.
She is engaged to Citigroup executive David Rubulotta. Rubulotta is a managing director in high-yield sales at the bank.
Melissa Francis is a television business journalist who recently left CNBC to join Fox Business Network. Before switching to the news side of television, she played Cassandra Cooper Ingalls on 'Little House on the Prairie.'
Thorn works as a managing director at Marathon Asset Management LP. He's worked for the company since 2005.
Sally Bednar, COO at Morgan Stanley is married to David Bednar, a JPMorgan exec.
They made headlines last year when they saved their children from their burning Upper East Side apartment building in April.
Chase Coleman, 36, runs Tiger Global, which has been dubbed 2011's most profitable hedge fund.Chase is also a descendant of Peter Stuyvesant, who was the last Dutch governor of New York.
Stephanie worked as the public relations manager for high-end fashion line Vera Wang, prior to her marriage to Chase Coleman. Formerly Stephanie Ercklentz, she also held an investment banking job.
Daniel Zwirn is the Managing Partner of D.B. Zwirn (a $4.2 billion asset manager) and was also a senior Advisor to Highbridge. In May it was announced that he would help manage a closed-end fund for Alda Capital Corp.
Monica Keany has been a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley since December 2005; she's an equity analyst.
Stanley Druckenmiller is a billionaire hedge fund manager. He and other prominent financiers tried to convince New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to run for president.
Fiona Druckenmiller worked as a senior securities analyst at Dreyfus Securities when the couple first married. In 2010, she opened Upper East Side boutique F.D., which sells extremely rare jewelry, antiques, and other goods.
Fun fact: she is also an ordained interfaith reverend.
They're both retired now but these two were the ultimate power couple. They were both traders at Goldman Sachs when they started dating and became engaged.
He was then transferred to a different trading desk and they were both made partner in 1996. She was the youngest woman ever to become a partner at the bank. They live in New Canaan.
Linda Huber is the CFO at Moody's. Before Moody's, she was Executive Vice President and CFO at U.S. Trust Company. And she was a Captain in the army, where she served from 1980 to 1984. She has an M.B.A. from Stanford.
Victor Lopez-Balboa has been with Goldman since 1986 and was one of the original members of the firm's financial institutions group. He was made partner in 2002 and has an MBA from Penn.
The couple lives in New York with their four children and got married in '89.
George Roberts is one of the three original partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. Before KKR, he worked for Bear Stearns.
She is a partner at Goldman Sachs and got an MBA at the University of Chicago.
Stephanie Ruhle, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, is one of the newest correspondents at Bloomberg Television. She co-anchors the early morning show 'Inside Track.'
Her husband Andy Hubbard also works with credit derivatives. They met while they were competing in the same global training program at Credit Suisse.
This banker couple made headlines last year because their beloved french bulldog died as a result of overheating due to their dog-sitters, 'Doggie Love.'
Ashby works as chairman and CEO at Solera Capital, LLC. She's held the title since 1999.
Lodge, who's father is the chairman and CEO of Innoven, received his MBA from Dartmouth College. When the pair married, he worked at First Boston Corporation.
The pair wed in 1989 at the Church of St. Thomas More.
