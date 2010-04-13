This Guy Is Holding Down Two Dream Jobs At Once

Victor Rojas has a pretty typical background for his day job as the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim: his father was an all-star major leaguer, he played in college and the minor leagues, then spent some time in a front office job and a coaching assignment before making his way into broadcasting.



Basically, he’s a baseball guy.

That’s a very atypical background for his other gig: Internet entrepreneur.

Victor is also the founder of Yakcy, a forum for fans to chat about sporting events in real time from their computers or phones. Roughly speaking, Yakcy is Hot Potato specifically for sports. (Of course, there already is a Hot Potato specifically for sports: Vishwas Prabhakara’s FanPulse.)

Yakcy is just a few weeks old, and still very much a beta product. The mobile version of the site just launched, and standalone apps for iPhone and Android are still on the way. Normally, a startup at that stage wouldn’t be on our radar.

But Victor’s standing within baseball gives him a massive leg up here. The target audience of services like FanPulse and Yakcy aren’t necessarily attuned to the latest startups and online services. But a large audience of them are listening to what Victor has to say about baseball every day.

Victor has funded Yakcy himself thus far, but he says there are advisers on board with more traditional experience in tech and venture capital. He won’t disclose who they are at this point, but if they know what they’re about and Yakcy executes well, his status could catapult the service into contention quickly.

See also: the high-tech cameras that are revolutionizing baseball

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.