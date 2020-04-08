Meet Jerome Adams, the US surgeon general on the coronavirus task force who was the health commissioner of Indiana when MERS hit the state in 2014 and has experience containing HIV outbreaks with Mike Pence

Source: Business Insider

Source: US Department of Health & Human Services

Source: Business Insider

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!

They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9

— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020