Meet Tumblr's New Grownup And The Foursquare Dudes (Video)

New York entrepreneur Nate Westheimer has been running around South by Southwest filming interviews with other New York tech and media types for his new online video show, “The Interwebs.” In this episode:

New Tumblr president/adult supervisor John Maloney says he hopes there will be 1.5 million to 2 million Tumblr blogs by the end of this year.

Blip.tv CEO Mike Hudack says the company will reboot its dashboard by the end of the year, and could grow to 30-35 employees from its current 19.

Foursquare cofounders Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai hope that people will keep using the social/drinking game/service after they get home from Austin.

