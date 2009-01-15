Meet Tim Cook, Apple's Interim Boss (AAPL)

From our November 10 post, titled “Is Tim Cook Smart Enough To Run Apple?“



In a lengthy profile, Fortune tells us everything we wanted to know about Apple’s No. 2, Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook, including:

His management style: Intense workaholic, but “cool, calm, and never, ever raises his voice.”

His personal life: Bachelor, bike rider, outdoorsy, loaded but modest.

His sneaker brand: Nike (NKE), where he’s on the board of directors.

His snack of choice: Energy bars. (Which?)

Fortune‘s Adam Lashinsky also re-convinces us that Cook could do a great job running Apple if, say, Steve Jobs got sick again, retired, kicked himself upstairs as Chairman, etc.

Specifically, Cook would bring excellent operational skills to the position. But no single human will be able to replace Steve Jobs. That means:

To keep Apple’s product magic alive, Cook will need to surround himself with people like Jonathan Ive, Apple’s head of industrial design.

Even if the very competent Cook is the one who eventually takes over, the “Steve Jobs premium” in Apple’s stock will disappear.

