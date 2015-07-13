Meet the wild card Trump daughter that no one's talking about

Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz Already a New York socialite, 21-year-old Tiffany has her hands in music, fashion, and the family business.

Donald Trump’s other beautiful blonde daughter, Tiffany, is all over Manhattan’s social scene, but no one seems to be noticing.

Despite partying with the “Rich Kids of Instagram,” interning at Vogue, dropping a pop single, and just being a Trump heir, the 21-year-old doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page yet.

The reason she’s been able to fly so low under the radar is because, up until recently, much of the media had forgotten she even existed.

Tiffany grew up in California with mother Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, and went to Calabasas’ $US31,205-a-year Viewpoint School. Maples has said that Donald helped with school and other financials, but that she raised Tiffany as a single parent.

Recently, Tiffany swapped coasts and moved closer to her dad to attend his alma mater, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where she’s currently a senior. Although she put out a synthy pop song in 2011, she told interviewers from Oprah Winfrey’s network that she really loves fashion design.

In the spring of 2013, The Daily Mail reported that sister Ivanka Trump helped her half-sister score an internship at Vogue, and that Tiffany was going to work as early as 5:30 a.m. and “even got to have lunch with Anna Wintour.” The New York Post’s Page Six got wind of the youngest Trump daughter shortly after that, when she stepped out for a Halloween party at Manhattan’s Boom Boom Room.

Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images Tiffany and EJ Johnson at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in 2013. Johnson is a star of E!’s ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.’

In the few press clips you can find on Tiffany, she’s often spotted with a group of wealthy young socialites called the “Rich Kids of Instagram.” Some of her friends are Andrew Warren (son of a New York real estate investor) Harry Brant and Peter Brant, Jr. (sons of media mogul Peter Brant), Gaia Matisse (great-great-granddaughter of Henri Matisse), and EJ Johnson (son of Magic Johnson), most of whom attended Tiffany’s 21st birthday bash at Trump Soho and a dance club called Up & Down in New York’s Meatpacking District.

Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy Tiffany and Peter Brant, Jr. at the Millennial Ball 2.0 for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for cancer research in 2013.

This summer she’s been hanging out in the Hamptons with Warren, attending his fashion line debut at an upscale East Hampton boutique and following him to Du Jour magazine publisher Jason Binn’s annual Memorial Day soirée.

It doesn’t appear that her society friends and active social life have gotten in the way of her studies, though. According to her Instagram, she’s juggling a new internship with Aeffe — the Italian fashion group that owns Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, and Pollini — and spending a lot of time in the library. The below photo was taken at Aeffa USA’s Manhattan office and was tagged #internlife.

Given that Wharton School grad Ivanka had a brief career as a runway model before getting down to business at The Trump Organisation with her dad, Tiffany could very well follow the same trajectory, possibly even working for Ivanka’s rapidly growing fashion and lifestyle brand.

Or perhaps she’ll keep working on her music and make a bid for pop stardom. Either way, it will be interesting to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.