Meet the youngest and most fashionable stars of Instagram

We all know by now that Instagram is a prime place to put filtered photos of your brunch, your hot dog legs, and your selfies.
But no matter how good you look in your latest upload, these tiny stars of the photo platform have us all beat.
They’re the smallest, and most fashionable, celebrities of Instagram.
We have 5-year-olds rocking better outfits than some 25-year-olds could put together, little girls who look like they have stepped off the runway or off of your coveted Pinterest board, and babies in couture.
Thanks to their social media savvy parents, these kids are becoming household names before they even learn how to spell their own.
Meet the youngest celebrities of Instagram.
Her mum, Sai, started an Instagram account for her 3-year-old to document her life living in Manhattan.
His mum dresses him up in copy-cat clothes and poses from some of Hollywood's hottest stars and models.
7-year-old Alonso Mateo is Instagram's 'Stylebrity' -- he was first written about in The Daily Mail when he was only 5.
