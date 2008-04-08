Meet The WSJ's New Valley Woman (GOOG, YHOO)

Larry, Sergey, Jerry, Sue: Meet Jessica Vascellaro. She works for the Wall Street Journal, and she’s going to be spending a lot of time with you. Be careful! She’s very good.



Jessica is moving from New York, where’s she been covering the disolution of Barry Diller’s IAC for the Journal, and taking Kevin Delaney’s old beat covering Google (GOOG) and Yahoo (YHOO).

We’ve met Jessica once — she was very charming — but don’t know much about her, presumably because she’s young enough not to have screwed up too much. She was still writing for the Harvard Crimson in 2005 (!).

We do know she kicks arse, and turned a free, private plane ride from New York to Denver with Liberty Media consigliere Greg Maffei into the definitive IAC/Liberty story. How definitive? Enough that it became part of the recent IAC/Liberty trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.