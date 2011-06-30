Meet The World's Biggest Computer Security Risk

The world’s biggest security concern… is you.



Forbes quotes security expert Mark Rasch as saying “There’s no device known to mankind that will prevent people from being idiots.”

Most successful hacking attacks are due to so-called social engineering, meaning exploiting human, not computer error. At the end of the day, many times, it’s our own stupidity or carelessness that leaves us vulnerable.

