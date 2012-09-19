Meet The World Cup 2014 Mascot, An Environmentally Important Armadillo

You read that correctly, the mascot for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil is a yet-to-be-named armadillo. Specifically, it is a three-banded Armadillo that is listed as “threatened” (one step away from endangered) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.



According to Jérôme Valcke, FIFA’s Secretary General, the status of the armadillo is significant. “One of the key objectives through the 2014 FIFA World Cup is to use the event as a platform to communicate the importance of the environment and ecology.”

The cute Dasypodidae is certainly not the worst looking mascot ever, even if his forehead looks more like a sapphire than a soccer ball. Good job, good effort…

Photo: FIFA.com

